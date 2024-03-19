This publisher is thriving by digging into deep-pocketed industries

Industry Dive’s business is built on taking the road less traveled, in this case creating curated, information-rich newsletters—or Dives—for industries that to the casual observer may seem boring. Think trucking, waste, or manufacturing. By targeting these underserved sectors, all of which have a high capital spend, in a way that’s tailored to those industry’s leaders and decision-makers, Industry Dive has created a robust media company that’s as essential to its readers as to the brands that use the platform to directly target buyers and sellers.

Valued at $525 million and with more than 14 million readers across 37 publications, the company launched several new Dives in 2023 dedicated to fashion, hotels, agriculture, packaging industries, facilities management, and automotive. It also generated an estimated revenue of more than $110 million and entered the events business through virtual gatherings such as quarterly events for CIOs. The meetups reinforce one of Industry Dive’s central theses—that it’s more valuable to reach the right 100 people in a sector than worrying about 100,000 only marginally relevant readers.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.