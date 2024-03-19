This TV producer is helping more Black content creators break through

Hoorae for Hollywood and far beyond. Issa Rae’s multimedia company dedicated to promoting Black and other underrepresented voices deepened its commitment to inclusivity by expanding into new industries in 2023. Paving a viable path for aspiring content creators (Rae’s own journey began on YouTube), the company launched the Find Your People Program in February, which provided more than two dozen up-and-coming creators with mentorship and training to create and pitch a short film. Hoorae also unveiled a new brand marketing division, Fête, which develops inclusive, aspirational campaigns for major brands such as Airbnb and American Express.

Meanwhile, its popular Max series Rap Sh!t, about two female rappers trying to navigate the complexities of the music industry, debuted its second season last November, along with its accompanying podcast Chat Sh!t. (Max canceled Rap Sh!t in January despite its 100% Rotten Tomatoes score). Another new podcast about young Black women, The Scottie & Sylvia Show, debuted in July, making Apple’s top-10 list of new shows just three weeks after release. Rae’s empire-building also included the October launch of her new prosecco line, Viarae.

