This company is bullish on dashboards for registered investment advisors

Altruist is on a mission to free up financial advisors’ time in order to serve more clients and serve them better. Founded in 2018, Altruist builds software for RIAs (registered investment advisors) that helps them open and fund accounts, manage portfolios, administer billing, and report on portfolio performance. While RIAs are Altruist’s primary customers, the advisors’ clients benefit from the company’s sleek white-label dashboards and analytics. Signaling its ambitions to unseat giants like Fidelity and Schwab, Altruist in spring 2023 raised $112 million in Series D financing and launched self-clearing, meaning that it clears its own trades without a third party. That positions it to become a full-service custodian of its customers assets.

It also acquired RIA custodial platform Shareholders Service Group, expanding its client offerings to include greater security and tax compliance. In September, the company eliminated portfolio accounting software fees for its brokerage accounts, following through on its promise to decrease the cost of financial advice. Over the course of 2023, Altruist more than doubled its advisor customer base, and now serves over 4,000 RIAs.

