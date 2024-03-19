Apple Pay Later is the latest installment in its payments success story

Apple Pay launched in 2014 with digital wallet technology that could seamlessly manage in-store checkouts, App Store purchases, and transit swipes. While Apple named prominent retailers like McDonald’s and Bloomingdale’s as launch partners, consumer adoption was slow going—at first. Over the years, the service has grown into a payments juggernaut with more than 50 million users in the U.S. and 500 million worldwide. Eighty-five percent of U.S. retailers support Apple Pay checkout; among digital wallets, Apple Pay commands 92% market share.

In 2023, Apple signaled that it had even bigger plans in financial services, first unveiling a high-yield savings account in April and subsequently a buy now, pay later (BNPL) feature in October.. In just four months, Apple’s digital wallet-linked savings account surpassed $10 billion in deposits. JD Power found that one-fifth of BNPL customers tried Apple Pay Later during its first three months in the market. While Apple declines to reveal Apple Pay’s transaction volumes, they have been high enough to raise warning flags for shareholders in payments rivals like PayPal.

