This company is making it easier to verify consumers’ financial stability

Argyle ‘s mission is to transform real-time access to employment and income data into a valuable resource for not only consumers but also the businesses that use it for everything from background checks to mortgage applications. In October 2023, the company, which has raised $77.6 million from backers including Bain Capital Ventures, debuted Argyle Passport. The consumer-facing dashboard lets users see who has access to their income and employment data and then decide whether they should put a time limit on that access.

Founded in 2018, Argyle’s revenue grew 100% year-over-year in 2023 as the startup added 50 mortgage lenders to its roster of more than 140 customers. Those customers use Argyle for functions like improving loan conversion rates; payroll data can augment applications from the 60 million-plus U.S. consumers with thin credit files. Using Argyle’s service can also help reduce costs and mitigate fraud.

