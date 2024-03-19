This crypto platform is using the blockchain to improve cross-border payments

Bitso , a Latin American cryptocurrency platform focused on remittances, processed $8 billion in payments in 2023, including $4.3 billion between Mexico and the United States. Based in Mexico City and founded in 2014, Bitso operates a crypto exchange for consumers and a cross-border payments solution as well as a trading desk for businesses. According to Bitso, more than 1,700 businesses use its blockchain solutions.

In 2023, the company, which has raised $300 million in venture funding from investors including Tiger Global Management, Coatue Management, and QED Investors, grew in new markets, teaming up with startup Beetransfer in November to enable instant payouts for freelancers in countries including Argentina. The following month, the company introduced a stablecoin solution in Brazil.

