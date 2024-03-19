This bank simplifies savings for customers and accounts for newcomers

Most big banks have innovation initiatives, but at Bank of Montreal , those programs have helped deliver strong returns to the bank’s bottom line. BMO, North America’s eighth largest bank by assets, serves 13 million customers. Because customers who have adopted digital tools tend to be more engaged and less likely to churn, BMO revamped its digital banking experience while modernizing the underlying technology, leading to new highs in customer satisfaction, and triple-digit percentage improvements in task completion and digital product application volumes.

Customers who adopt BMO’s digital tools have access to features like Savings Goals, which automates recurring transfers to a savings account, and Same Day Grace, designed to help customers avoid overdraft fees. To welcome Canada’s newcomers, BMO developed a program that allows people arriving from one of 13 countries to open checking accounts and investment accounts simultaneously in advance of their arrival. The bank also operates a seed-stage incubator, InnoV8, which it says has generated seven times returns and a number of patents. And in November, BMO introduced its Real Financial Progress Hub to put its myriad financial resources in one platform.

