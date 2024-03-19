The most innovative companies in media for 2024

As the assault on traditional media and advertising continued in 2023, a number of independent companies came up with innovative new models to engage viewers and disseminate news in a more tailored, imaginative fashion. Semafor, the digital media company, grew into a news powerhouse in 2023 thanks to its user-first approach to disseminating information: breaking down stories into facts, reporters’ opinions and analysis, and delivering information to specific readerships (tech, D.C. politics, Africa) via newsletters. And PlayBack , the live sports streaming platform, redefined how sports fans watch their favorite games, allowing users to watch out-of-market NBA games while interacting with popular sports influencers and podcasters as though they were hanging out with them in a bar. Meanwhile, the Volume , Colin Cowherd’s digital media network, turns professional athletes into storytellers, giving NBA stars like Draymond Green the ability to offer post-game insights from the locker room immediately after a game.

Traditional media companies also upped their own games by leaning deeper into experimentation and finding new ways to get content to users. SiriusXM rehauled its user experience, making the satellite radio service feel more like Netflix with more personalized profiles and ways to connect listeners with their favorite music, podcasts, and sports games. And NBCUniversal amplified traditional content like feature films with new, cutting-edge theme park attractions, such as Super Nintendo World. The park features IRL interactive game play where visitors can collect coins and advance to different areas in the park as though it were a video game. The company successfully combined a simultaneous streaming and theatrical release with its horror hit Five Nights at Freddy’s, which drew users both to Peacock and theaters.

Companies also created new pipelines to reach and promote more diverse voices. Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media started a program that helps up-and-coming Black and other underrepresented storytellers create and pitch a short film. The company launched a new brand marketing division to help major brands create inclusive campaigns.

