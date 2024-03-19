How steel manufacturer Nucor has minimized its carbon footprint

Nucor got into the steel-mill business when that entire industry seemed to be rusting away in the U.S., then forged a new business model based on recycling scrap steel.

In 2023, the company is moved to shrink its already small-for-its-sector carbon footprint—which it puts at .76 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of steel produced, versus an industry average of 1.84 tons—through initiatives such as switching to battery-electric trucking for customer deliveries, commissioning the world’s first mill certified to LEED v4 environmental standards, introducing a low-carbon steel-plate product optimized for offshore wind installations, and deploying carbon capture and storage at a Louisiana plant.

In May 2023, Nucor paid shareholders a cash dividend for the 200th consecutive quarter and then extended that streak through the next three quarters of the year.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.