How Timken has pivoted to focus on improving wind turbines

Timken, founded in 1899, is an old company writing a new story for itself in the wind-power industry, where it’s leveraging its expertise with bearings to help make wind turbines more reliable and sustainable. That’s become a growing chunk of Timken’s business, with the company’s wind-energy projects growing 25% annually from 2017 to 2022 and renewable energy overall making up 10% of its global sales in 2022.

In 2023, it commercialized an ultra-large tapered roller bearing to help ever-bigger turbine blades spin smoothly and reliably. (The world’s most powerful offshore turbine, GE’s Haliade-X, employs earlier models of Timken bearings.) This new design features a custom steel alloy called TMS-25 that can be made of 100%-recycled metal and a more efficient heat-treatment process that uses electricity instead of fossil-fueled furnaces to harden this alloy.

