This investor service is a hub for company info beyond the balance sheet

Public companies’ stock prices are always just a few clicks away, but insights into their strategy and performance are obscured by Webex logins, PowerPoint presentations, and PDFs of quarterly earnings transcripts. To unlock this trove of data, Quartr has created a central hub for qualitative information on public companies. It has rapidly evolved over the past year from a simple mobile app to a full-fledged, robust research tool.

The Stockholm-based startup’s portfolio now includes Quartr Pro, a desktop subscription service for business customers; Quartr Core, a web app for individuals ($25 a month); and an API geared toward online brokerages. Users can set keyword alerts (for “inflation,” say, or “China”) and easily search previously siloed information across more than 9,000 public companies. Customers include some of the Nordic region’s leading financial institutions, such as SEB and Carnegie. But Quartr is also remaining true to its democratizing ethos: In December, it announced that it would start giving university students free access to its professional tools.

