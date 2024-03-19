This neobank is amassing users with free basic banking

Many neobanks ate humble pie in 2023 as rising interest rates revealed the precarity of their interchange-based business models. Not Revolut . The London-based startup booked $1.9 billion in 2023 revenue, adding 300,000 users per week. Founded in 2015, Revolut launched in the U.K. offering money transfer and exchange. Since then, it has become one of the most comprehensive digital banking solutions on the market, with 35 million customers and banking licenses in more than 30 countries. Its novel tiered pricing model allows users to get basic banking features for free and add perks, credit products, and investment tools as desired.

At the high end, Revolut Ultra members pay approximately $700 per year for a 4.75% interest rate on their deposits, 10 free stock trades a month, and lifestyle benefits such as ClassPass credits, a Financial Times digital subscription, and access to more than 1,400 airport lounges around the world. Last year, the company increased the number of customers on paid plans by 55%. Revolut projects a double-digit net profit margin for the current fiscal year and is rumored to be considering an IPO.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.