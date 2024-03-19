From fintech to phone tech, this neobank helps Indians living abroad

According to the World Bank, $125 billion in remittances flowed to India in 2023, making it the largest recipient of remittances worldwide (far ahead of runner-up Mexico, which received $67 billion). Yet Indians working overseas, despite their earning power, often struggle to open bank accounts and get access to credit. Zolve addresses these challenges with its neobank designed for Indians living abroad. In the three years since its founding, Zolve has attracted 500,000 users; it offers them checking accounts and credit cards, allowing them to start building a local credit history upon their arrival in the United States.

In June 2023, Zolve began offering mobile phone plan activation within its app, sidestepping traditional carriers that require Social Security numbers and bureaucratic hurdles. Customers like Zolve so much that they are recommending it to their friends: More than 60% of customers arrive via organic search or referral. Zolve raised a $100 million debt facility in fall 2023 and is now setting its sights on Indians living in the U.K., Australia, and Canada.

