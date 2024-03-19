Here’s how Redwood Materials is creating a circular economy for lithium-ion batteries

Redwood Materials is No. 19 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Redwood Materials is a new kind of “mining” company—one that doesn’t have to excavate to extract its raw materials. As demand grows for EV batteries—along with pressure on the supply chains for the scarce minerals they contain—Redwood has devised a recipe for recycling, refining, and remanufacturing these battery components in domestic facilities and on an industrial scale. “We’re not just recycling batteries,” says Cal Lankton, chief commercial officer of the Carson City, Nevada, company. “We’re helping to localize the supply chain for batteries in the U.S. for the first time.”

Redwood uses “hydrometallurgy” processes to take spent lithium-ion batteries and extract valuable materials, including nickel, cobalt, and lithium—all minerals generally sourced from overseas mines that often operate in places with iffy worker rights and environmental protections. The goal is to create a circular battery economy: Redwood signed an agreement with Toyota in 2023 that will have the company recycling the automaker’s spent batteries and selling it new battery components. That followed a similar deal with Panasonic in 2022.

Last year, the company’s two-year-old Nevada plant, which is “the only new commercial-scale source of lithium supply in both North America and Europe,” according to Lankton, began producing copper foil as well. “Most mining projects take over 10 years to bring into operation, but Redwood built and turned ours on in less than a quarter of that time,” says Lankton.