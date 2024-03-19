How Pyrowave is improving downstream plastics recycling

Recycling plastics can seem like a good idea as you drop a soda bottle into a blue container, but the downstream reality gets messier. According to one 2022 study by Greenpeace, only 5% of U.S. plastics actually winds up being recycled. The technologies available so far have required tight restrictions on the types of plastic recycled, resulting in lower-quality output or imposing significant energy costs.

Pyrowave has been working to flip that script. Its first act involved developing a technique that uses high-powered microwaves to break down polystyrene instead of relying on fossil fuel-powered heat. Michelin Group found the concept promising enough that in 2020 it started a collaboration with Pyrowave that in 2023 resulted in a successful test production run of plastic-infused rubber that passed all the tire maker’s quality tests.

Pyrowave announced in September that it is now working on an electricity-powered “nanopurification” technology that breaks down recycled plastics at a molecular level to cleanse contaminants and leave a feedstock ready for commercial applications, even those involving food contact. After years of research, the company has now swung to generating revenue, finalizing contracts worth $100 million.

