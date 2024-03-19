Fast company logo
Mighty Buildings is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the manufacturing category.

How Mighty Buildings is reinventing home construction

BY Rob Pegoraro1 minute read

Mighty Buildings aims to get home construction out of its stick-built stasis by bolting a few innovations together: a composite-stone medium made of 60% recycled materials that it 3D-prints into walls, a factory that can crank out those walls and other prefab parts at a rate of one home’s worth a day, and energy-efficient designs that include rooftop solar to allow net-zero operation.

The company says this allows it to manufacture the parts of a residence twice as fast, with 95% fewer labor hours and a tenth of the waste of conventional construction methods. Mighty’s pattern book includes a variety of residence sizes, including one to meet the growing market for “accessory dwelling units” on the lot of an existing single-family home, and two developments in California already feature its abodes.

In March 2023, the company opened a factory in Monterrey, Mexico—within a day’s drive of much of the southern U.S.—that can print panels for one to two homes per day, allowing the company to step up this work in a profound way.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

