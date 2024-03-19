How Mighty Buildings is reinventing home construction

Mighty Buildings aims to get home construction out of its stick-built stasis by bolting a few innovations together: a composite-stone medium made of 60% recycled materials that it 3D-prints into walls, a factory that can crank out those walls and other prefab parts at a rate of one home’s worth a day, and energy-efficient designs that include rooftop solar to allow net-zero operation.

The company says this allows it to manufacture the parts of a residence twice as fast, with 95% fewer labor hours and a tenth of the waste of conventional construction methods. Mighty’s pattern book includes a variety of residence sizes, including one to meet the growing market for “accessory dwelling units” on the lot of an existing single-family home, and two developments in California already feature its abodes.

In March 2023, the company opened a factory in Monterrey, Mexico—within a day’s drive of much of the southern U.S.—that can print panels for one to two homes per day, allowing the company to step up this work in a profound way.

