How Swiss giant Holcim is creating more sustainable cement and concrete

The construction industry has been slow to innovate, reluctant to tinker with materials and methods designed to keep people safe from structural failures. But the building sector is also the source of 40% of the global greenhouse gas emissions that threaten the planet’s ecology.

Holcim, the giant Swiss cement and concrete manufacturer (the largest outside China), continues to lobby governments to enact legislation that supports development of lower-carbon materials and incentivizes the implementation of carbon-capture initiatives. A new first-of-its-kind plant in France, which began operating in February 2023, generates its energy from biomass and a waste-heat-recovery system and produces Europe’s first low-carbon calcined clay-based cement. The plant is nearly carbon neutral.

Holcim has also reimagined its research center in Lyon as an incubator and hub for hundreds of innovative startups working to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions across the construction sector. Today, 80% of Holcim’s annual R&D budget is committed to reducing carbon emissions.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.