What brands can learn from Christopher Nolan’s enduring crossover appeal

BY Chris Nashawaty

Oscar season always seems to feel a bit endless, but it seems even more so this year, when the Best Picture race has been all but locked up since July. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will win. The rest is just a formality at this point.

For the past couple of months, Nolan’s staggering biopic about the conflicted father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, has been decisively cutting through the field of contenders like a hot knife through butter. It won at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, and the National Board of Review Awards, and it swept the letter soup of the PGA, DGA, AFI, and BAFTA. Meanwhile, the sharps in Las Vegas currently have the odds of Oppenheimer winning Best Picture at -4000. In other words, it’s such a fait accompli that you have to wager $4,000 just to win $100. The question, then, isn’t whether Oppenheimer will win, but rather why it will win. How did a three-hour period piece about a theoretical physicist—in which the difference between fusion and fission is a major plot point—manage to make $958 million at the global box office? The answer can be summed up in four words: “A Christopher Nolan Film.” Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer [Photo: © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved] Like Alfred Hitchcock in the 1950s and ‘60s, when he made such classics as Vertigo, North by Northwest, and Psycho, Nolan has become not just a name-brand phenomenon, but a peculiar and enduring one with a distinctive appeal among moviegoers. While Hitchcock was famous for laying suspenseful traps and appearing in cheeky, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameos, he also made films that were hugely popular and intellectually rich. Most Hollywood directors can do one or the other. But Nolan, like Hitchcock, is a virtuoso at both. He generates massive, big-canvas spectacles that are simultaneously serious and smart. He indulges his sweet tooth for eye candy while also serving audiences art that sticks to your ribs.

Ever since his breakout at the 2000 Sundance Film Festival with the twisty indie moebius strip, Memento, Nolan’s mix of massive-scale visual spectacles and clever (sometimes, too clever) narratives have made him the master of the thinking-person’s blockbuster. Nolan maintains an extremely high level of quality control. Over the past 25 years, he has not made a single bad film. In fact, he hasn’t made a single film that wasn’t great—something which, if we’re being honest, you can’t say about Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Spike Lee, and Ridley Scott. That ridiculously high batting average is why his fans consistently line up on opening weekend for his latest epic, whether it’s about a theoretical physicist, a crew of high-tech thieves prowling around in people’s dreams, or a rich playboy vigilante in a bat costume. I’m sure there are a lot of people who still write off Oppenheimer’s box office success as luck, having been released as counterprogramming to Barbie and benefitting from the viral portmanteau of the summer’s “Barbenheimer.” But that’s not just nonsense, it’s nonsense on stilts. Audiences went to see Oppenheimer not because of, or despite, Barbie, but because . . . it was “A Christopher Nolan Film.” It was made by the same person who directed Dunkirk, Interstellar, Inception, The Dark Knight, and The Prestige. Nolan’s name means something, and that’s rare. [Photo: © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved] For decades, until sometime in the mid-2000’s, there were actors whose names a studio marketing team could simply slap on a movie’s poster to guarantee that it would open well: Toms Cruise and Hanks, Julia Roberts, Harrison Ford, Adam Sandler, etc. Today, perhaps the only one of those names that still holds any of the same juice is Cruise’s. At 61, he is still putting his life on the line doing his own death-defying stunts in the Mission: Impossible sequels (while being a mindful custodian of our collective nostalgia; see Top Gun: Maverick). Brand-name blockbuster directors were always in shorter supply, and now they’ve slowed to a trickle. M. Night Shyamalan, for one, ended up painting himself into a tighter and tighter corner with his signature twist endings until he eventually became a victim of his own brand.

