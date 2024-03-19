This boutique agency is promoting stars that include Issa Rae and beyond

AM PR Group , a boutique public relations agency specializing in entertainment, music, lifestyle, sports, and social impact, proved its agility and commitment to diversity during the entertainment industry’s uncertain 2023. During the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, AM PR Group locked down nonacting and writing deals for clients, including Black-ish star Marsai Martin, who signed a long-term partnership with Clinique as a global ambassador. In September 2023, the group secured attendance for Issa Rae at the Paris Fashion Week shows of luxury designers Chloé, Mugler, Hermès, Acne, and Marni—-keeping her in the public eye as Barbie drew theater crowds and Rae prepared to launch her own prosecco brand.

In September, the agency partnered with Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment to handle on-site media and VIP operations for the Inglewood, California, stops of the superstar’s flashy, half-a-billion dollar Renaissance World Tour. It also added musicians to its client roster, including Summer Walker and Lil Wayne, as well as Twitch streamers Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, and Fanum, all of whom have millions of followers. These nimble efforts helped AM PR grow 2023 revenue 30% year over year, despite the challenging circumstances.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.