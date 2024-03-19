How Formlabs has scaled output for 3D printers

Formlabs is one of the older names in the 3D-printing business—since its 2011 founding, it’s sold more than 125,000 printers that have extruded over 300 million parts—but it found something new to add to its formula in 2023.

Its Automation Ecosystem, introduced in January, lets 3D printers operate as fleets and deliver consistent output. That last item has traditionally been an issue with 3D printers, as their output can develop minor differences without constant human oversight. Formlabs says this can triple productivity and reduce labor costs by 80% and part costs by 40%. One Ohio orthodontist reported making 275 prints of such parts as aligners and dental brackets in a row without human supervision beyond routine maintenance, allowing that shop to keep its two printers running at nights and weekends and slash delivery times for “aligner case” parts from at least one week to at most 48 hours.

Formlabs—with a valuation outside estimates have put at $2 billion—wrapped up the year by shipping new silicone and ceramic resins optimized for automotive and industrial applications.

