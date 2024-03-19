How Doosan Bobcat has expanded its U.S. manufacturing

The manufacturing of materials-moving equipment—like excavators and front-end loaders—might not seem like fertile ground for innovation, but Doosan’s Bobcat subsidiary provides a good case study for how investing in new technologies can not only keep domestic manufacturing viable but keep it growing.

In 2023, for example, the company deployed an automated punch-press system at a North Dakota factory that’s 70% more energy efficient and lets two people do the work of 17 on the production line—enabling workers who formerly had to lift large sheets of metal to move to other parts of the shop. It also adopted Creaform’s MetraSCAN 3D to scan components to a much finer degree of precision than before, cutting inspection time by about half overall across multiple production teams.

As sales have increased—rising by 20.5% year over year to hit more than $2 billion worldwide in Q2 2023—the company’s head count has grown by 18% across North America.

