How Cellares is accelerating access to cell therapies

CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy shows serious promise for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases such as lupus, but it’s also been held back by the serious inefficiencies of production environments that involve trained humans working in clean rooms.

To fix that, Cellares developed Cell Shuttles—van-size self-enclosed production units that automate the steps of this process to reduce manufacturing expenses by as much as 65% and to lower failure rates by 75%.

The company has been conducting fully automated Cell Shuttles test production runs since 2022 to validate this technology, and in 2023, it launched an Integrated Development and Manufacturing Organization (IDMO) one-stop shop for therapy developers at its San Francisco facility.

Cellares has also inked partnerships with the major medical firms Lyell, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Cabaletta, and it has begun construction of a large-scale factory in New Jersey that should be set for production in 2024.