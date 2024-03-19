After guiding Chipotle’s TikTok, this firm’s writers’ room is modeling skit talk

At a time when companies are desperate to understand Gen Z and their shifting interests, Day One Agency (D1A) has established itself as a go-to firm for learning how Gen Z thinks. D1A has been behind Chipotle’s TikTok account. Its amplification of viral posts from influencers Alexis Frost and Keith Lee to its 2 million members led to Chipotle adding the duo’s menu hacks to its digital menu in March 2023. The firm’s facility with the popular video app inspired it to launch Writers’ Room, a Saturday Night Live-style cadre within the agency that meets on Mondays to generate trend-driven TikTok campaigns that can launch before the weekend.

In addition to more hits for Chipotle—Olivia Rodrigo was delighted by a post in which D1A spoofed her new album cover and lyrics, “Every guy I like is gay,” driving digital engagement and a celebrity news cycle—the Writers’ Room has delivered buzz for Ferrara Candy and Converse. By elevating cultural trends to the forefront of brand storytelling, D1A’s annual revenue grew 11% in 2023 to more than $47 million.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.