This agency is bringing together PR and affiliate marketing

Dreamday is a four-year-old firm that specializes in combining traditional PR with affiliate marketing to drive earned media and subsequent sales for its clients, which are mostly direct-to-consumer brands. In the first eight months of 2023, the agency drove more than $6 million in affiliate sales for such internet cult products as Fly by Jing sauces and spices, inclusive apparel brand Girlfriend Collective, and Brightland oils and vinegars. In an effort to bring its prowess to companies with limited resources, Dreamday launched the Client Accelerator program this year, offering pro bono services to an upstart brand when it needs them the most: during the holiday season.

Among more than 100 applicants, Dreamday selected Hella Awkward, a BIPOC-owned card game cocreated by Britt Rowe and her brother, Brandon, that lets players have intimate and fun conversations to break cultural barriers and build stronger connections. From September to December 2023, Dreamday worked with Hella Awkward to help the card game score recommendations in gift roundups from both Good Housekeeping and Yahoo.

