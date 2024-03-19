This PR firm is helping historically Black colleges take the global stage

Fighting for a more equitable, sustainable world is at the core of Finn Partners mission. The firm, which won 150 new clients in 2023, is known for supporting major social issues, such as sustainability, LGTBQ+ rights, and combating gun violence. But perhaps Finn’s most standout work is its support for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The agency, as part of its ongoing partnership with Nashville’s Meharry Medical College, positioned Meharry president Dr. James E.K. Hildreth as a leading voice on Black health equity, helping his message reach both local and national audiences via outlets such as Axios and the Los Angeles Times.

Finn Partners also mobilized a coalition of HBCUs in partnership with the NFL to launch the Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative. The project, which started in 2022 with eight teams hosting medical students for rotations during training camps, expanded in July 2023 to the entire league with students from 19 HBCU medical schools participating.

