This policy-focused agency is plugging its clients into sustainability efforts

Mission Control Communications (MC2), which specializes in scientific communications and public-policy work, has seized the opportunity in the wake of the Biden administration’s climate and labor initiatives. To support Group14, a silicon battery tech manufacturer, MC2 hosted U.S. senators for a roundtable and tour on workforce development in August and then organized a meeting between Group14’s CEO and U.S Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm on expediting an inclusive clean energy transition. The efforts culminated in MC2 assisting the startup in finalizing its negotiation of a $100 million contract with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains in September 2023. Group14 will use the funds to complete construction on its second manufacturing facility while creating training and jobs programs for the clean energy economy in Washington state.

MC2’s work supporting Group14 and other clients in Europe had a positive boomerang effect for the firm as E.U.-based climate ventures came to the U.S. seeking business and funding from the infrastructure and Inflation Reduction Acts. The agency launched the U.K.-based sustainable aviation fuel company OXCCU into the U.S. in June 2023 and offered strategic guidance to electric vehicle charging optimization app ev.energy as it entered New York and Hawaii.

