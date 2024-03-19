Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

These companies have made long-standing processes more sustainable, making them among the most innovative companies in manufacturing for 2024.

The most innovative companies in manufacturing for 2024

BY Rob Pegoraro2 minute read

Some of the bigger dents being put into the manufacturing universe in 2023 came from companies that have taken long-standing processes and made them more sustainable. And some of these advances have come from firms that rank as long-standing themselves. Timken, for example, has applied metallurgical advances and lessons learned from more than 100 years of experience to make ball bearings from a custom steel alloy that can be 100% recycled to help offshore wind turbines spin more reliably. In the same vein, Nucor is electrifying key parts of its infrastructure to make its decades-old recycled-steel business—which now includes an alloy optimized for offshore wind turbines—greener and cleaner.

Redwood Materials, a much younger firm, is working to make EV batteries less dependent on overseas mines by getting the needed minerals from recycled batteries, and Pyrowave has developed a similar sort of real-world alchemy for recycling plastics into high-quality feedstock. Meanwhile, advances in 3D printing have enabled Formlabs to ship printers that can deliver consistent output even when operated as large-scale fleets, and they have allowed Mighty Buildings to print major components of its prefab, energy-efficient homes.

“Scale” comes up among these companies almost as often as “sustainability.” Cellares, for example, is making cell-therapy production an industrial-scale proposition instead of a bespoke process. Group14 Technologies is bringing a “modular manufacturing” approach to get its EV-battery factories online—as a result, it’s cranking out its long-range batteries in about half the time competitors need to spin up their own assembly lines. And Doosan Bobcat’s creative application of automation and sensing technologies to speed up assembly lines for its excavators and front-end loaders has not only kept its domestic manufacturing relevant but helped it grow.

1. Redwood Materials

For bringing EV batteries into the circular economy

2. Holcim

For leading a dirty industry toward a cleaner future

3. Group14 Technologies

For developing better batteries and being quicker to build factories to make them

4. Mighty Buildings

For making net-zero housing a factory-scale proposition

5. Formlabs

For enabling 3D printers, even in separate locations, to work in formation

6. Nucor

For finding ways to make already-recycled steel more sustainable

7. Cellares

For making cell therapy an increasingly industrial-scale proposition

advertisement

8. Doosan Bobcat

For creating tools to keep assembly lines moving

9. Pyrowave

For leveraging microwaves to give plastic items a more sustainable second life

10. Timken

For making the components of wind energy more sustainable

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rob Pegoraro writes about computers, gadgets, telecom, social media, apps, and other things that beep or blink. He has met most of the founders of the Internet and once received a single-word e-mail reply from Steve Jobs. More

Explore Topics