The most innovative companies in manufacturing for 2024

Some of the bigger dents being put into the manufacturing universe in 2023 came from companies that have taken long-standing processes and made them more sustainable. And some of these advances have come from firms that rank as long-standing themselves. Timken , for example, has applied metallurgical advances and lessons learned from more than 100 years of experience to make ball bearings from a custom steel alloy that can be 100% recycled to help offshore wind turbines spin more reliably. In the same vein, Nucor is electrifying key parts of its infrastructure to make its decades-old recycled-steel business—which now includes an alloy optimized for offshore wind turbines—greener and cleaner.

Redwood Materials, a much younger firm, is working to make EV batteries less dependent on overseas mines by getting the needed minerals from recycled batteries, and Pyrowave has developed a similar sort of real-world alchemy for recycling plastics into high-quality feedstock. Meanwhile, advances in 3D printing have enabled Formlabs to ship printers that can deliver consistent output even when operated as large-scale fleets, and they have allowed Mighty Buildings to print major components of its prefab, energy-efficient homes.

“Scale” comes up among these companies almost as often as “sustainability.” Cellares, for example, is making cell-therapy production an industrial-scale proposition instead of a bespoke process. Group14 Technologies is bringing a “modular manufacturing” approach to get its EV-battery factories online—as a result, it’s cranking out its long-range batteries in about half the time competitors need to spin up their own assembly lines. And Doosan Bobcat’s creative application of automation and sensing technologies to speed up assembly lines for its excavators and front-end loaders has not only kept its domestic manufacturing relevant but helped it grow.

For bringing EV batteries into the circular economy