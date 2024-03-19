This company is dispensing a dose of visibility into drug availability

TraceLink operates a supply-chain visibility platform focused on medical and pharmaceutical products. Its products help pharmacies and medical providers navigate drug scarcity, halving the time typically spent managing medication and equipment recalls. Its AI-powered Product Availability Intelligence service, which was launched in late 2022, can predict drug shortages up to 90 days in advance.

Last year, It prevented an estimated 500,000 patients around the world from medication loss and missed doses. Its Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT), launched last April, which helps product manufacturers streamline inventory. And Digital Recalls. launched in November, lets pharmacists set parameters and alerts for FDA notices and creates an audit trail to support regulatory compliance. TraceLink’s intuitive yet technically sophisticated approach to these issues helped it predict 70% of the 309 active drug shortages in the first half of 2023.

