Not all job applications require cover letters. You can imagine which kinds of industries care about them (anything that involves written communications like law, publishing, marketing) and those that don’t (science and tech).

However, even if a cover letter isn’t required, it can be in your interest to include one. Especially if it’s good. If you haven’t gotten the message by now, let me say it again. Most recent grads, and in fact many people who have worked for decades, aren’t great at this process. It will sound like extra work, and it is. But it’s also essential. And . . . you need to tailor your cover letter and your résumé for each job. A good cover letter will show who you are and tell the story of how you might be able to contribute to a particular organization in a specific role. Its purpose is to get the recipient to want to have a conversation with you. The two documents, cover letter and résumé, don’t repeat the same information but work together to create a fuller picture of you. In the cover letter, you can make a case for yourself even if the required qualifications don’t make you an obvious choice. Don’t lie. Don’t exaggerate. But do use the keywords in the job description. If the job requires you to be proficient in Excel, you can say, “While I don’t yet have a certificate in Excel, I plan to teach myself the program over the summer.” That might help you not get screened out by the bots. And, for the human eventually reading, you can explain that the low GPA listed on your résumé is the result of having worked 36 hours a week on the graveyard shift driving the airport shuttle bus and taking an overload of classes so you could graduate in three years without student loans because you are supporting three younger siblings.

The cover letter is a place for you to convey your enthusiasm, interests, and commitment. And it’s an opportunity for you to make the person receiving it feel valued and that you understand what the mission of the organization is and how you can contribute. If you’re exhausted or demoralized or trying to apply to as many jobs as you can, noticing that a cover letter is not required may fill you with delight. Instead, see a cover letter as an opportunity. Recruiter Wenda Cenexant says that “not enough people use them. They make it easier to get a picture of who you are. If they’re not required, people should send them anyway. [Some] 15 out of 100 send a cover letter. That puts you in a top tier of applicants.” Library supervisor Caitlin Wheeler says the jobs she hires for do not require cover letters, but if someone sends one, she will read it: “I value them as a way to get to know the individual.” And even though she studied creative writing in graduate school, she knows that not everyone has. “Just because you’re not a good writer doesn’t mean you’re not going to be good at the job,” she says. Of course, it helps to write clearly and concisely, and to sound like yourself—the best, smartest version of yourself.

Mike Bergmann, who hires scientists and engineers, says he infrequently reads cover letters. Many employers I’ve talked to, especially those in technical fields or ones that are looking for very specific experiences and skills, say the same thing. Mike says he’ll scan the résumé and if someone seems promising, he’ll call the person for a half-hour chat. He knows how to cut through fluff and get what he needs to know. However, I’d bet money that if he got a really great cover letter that told him the kinds of things he wanted to know, he would be influenced by it. Here’s why I think you should write a cover letter even when it’s not required and may not even be read. Applying for a job is an exercise in storytelling. Good stories always have a question they’re trying to answer. Why is Dorothy trying to get to Oz? What made Darth Vader so pissy? How come no one liked Alexander Hamilton?

Your search for each job has to provide answers to two important questions: Why them? And why you? If you can’t answer those questions well, it’s the wrong organization, the wrong job, or you’re not ready for it yet. You will not be successful. So, it helps to work on your storytelling skills. First, set the scene and make it clear you know what you’re headed into. Be clear what the organization is, what they do, what their values are, and how you could contribute.

You will, by the time you sit down to start writing and adapting your résumé for the job, have done a ton of research. The first paragraph of the cover letter is where you boil all that down. What do you know about that place and/or the person who will be hiring you? Why do you want to work there? If you’re not prepared to answer that question (Why do you want to work here?) you are not ready to apply. Because I need money! may be true, but no one cares what you need.

Because I love [whatever the organization does]! Let’s say it’s books. That may be true, but if you’re looking for a job at a library, it’s essential to know that their mission is as much about providing services to people in need as about spreading the joy of reading. Caitlin Wheeler says, “For a public services associate position we look for somebody who has necessary soft skills. Hard skills we can teach. We need a capacity for empathy and conflict resolution. Customer service experience is directly applicable. Library work is all about providing resources to people as they need them.” This is something you would understand if you read the job description carefully. Library assistants are really doing customer service work, not recommending their favorite mystery novels. When you do your deep dive to research both the place and the profession, you will have thought about how your values and interests align with their mission. State what you see as their vision (and don’t just cut-and-paste it from their website). Part of your search has to do with identifying these things for yourself.

And then, in the second paragraph, take the opportunity to say how you can add to that venture. What do you bring? What are your values? What do you care about? Was there a specific time when you overcame an obstacle? Did you choose a particularly difficult major like math even though you feel you’re naturally better at reading literature because you like a challenge? Were there projects you wanted to give up on, but you saw them through to completion and got [specific—say them!] results because you are diligent, determined, and dedicated? Committed and hard-working? Passionate and enthusiastic? Please, however, don’t write that you’re “diligent, determined, and dedicated, committed, hard-working, detailed-oriented, passionate, and enthusiastic.” Those words are meaningless in the context of a résumé or a cover letter. Listing them takes up valuable real estate on the only two pages you have (one for a cover letter, one for a résumé). I don’t know what dedicated and determined and hard-working mean to you. This is where the old creative writing slogan comes into play: Show, don’t tell. If we can show you endured a 14-degree blizzard helping a deer get her hoof out of a trap, you might be a good candidate for a job as a canine stylist.

A job description will contain keywords that you must include in your letter and on your résumé. But, come on. No one is stupid. If an employer says they want a passionate and committed person who knows how to use Google Teams, Excel, and Tableau, they won’t look fondly on someone who writes, “I’m passionate and committed.” Guess which keywords they’re looking for? Google Teams, Excel, and Tableau. And they’d like to know how well you know these programs. That’s where certifications can help. The exercise of writing a cover letter, even if it’s not required, will force you to think about how to answer those two most important questions: Why them? and Why you? As I explain, if you write in language that sounds like you, when you’re asked these questions in an interview, you will have already practiced your responses. Even if the hiring manager never reads the letter, you will be better off for having written one. It’s part of your preparation, no different from deciding what to wear to an interview. One of the benefits of writing is that it gives us a chance to understand ourselves. The novelist E.M. Forster is often credited with the quote, “How do I know what I think until I see what I say?” Every writer has experienced this. You think you know what the topic is until you start to write and—Holy Zigzag, Batgirl!—you end up surprised where you got to.

That’s why we write shitty first drafts. We need to get it all down first. I often call the early effort that is not for public consumption the “vomit version.” Then we look at what we’ve got and clean it up. Even if you ignore my (excellent!) advice to submit a cover letter, try this: Write a terrible first draft to see what you say. If you end up talking about yourself, your goals, your preferences in a workplace, your desire to start work only after 10, or your need to take a yoga class during lunch, please start buying lottery tickets and pray to every deity you can think of to win a bonanza of cash. Because the person reading your letter doesn’t (yet) care about you or what you want.

Tech company founder Max Mankin is direct about this: “No one is interested in helping you apply your skills or find a rewarding career. That’s your job, not ours. In your application, talk about how you can help me/the company, not about how the job helps you ‘find yourself.’” This may sound kind of harsh. I’m pounding on it because I think it’s the main mistake people make when applying for jobs. The focus of a cover letter should not be on you and what you want. And it should not be about how great you are and how much you’ve already done. It’s answering the only question employers care about: How will hiring you make my life easier? Mike Bergmann is even more blunt. About most applicants, especially recent college grads but also PhDs, he says, “They frequently don’t realize how little they can contribute right away.” Even people who have been trained in various lab procedures will need to be taught how to do things the way his company wants them done.