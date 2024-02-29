Why your RTO strategy might be neglecting neurodiverse workers

BY Sarah Henson3 minute read

Many companies like Apple and Amazon mandated that their workforce return to a traditional office structure in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, but many workers have continued to work remotely. Now, major companies are announcing new return to office (RTO) plans and timelines for employees who were still operating in a remote or hybrid structure. Though RTO plans aren’t a new concept, it is likely some employees will get lost in this new RTO wave.

This is especially true for those employees with disabilities and neurodiverse conditions. It’s estimated that between 15 to 20% of the population is considered neurodivergent, equating to a significant portion of the U.S. workforce. It is critical that employers recognize the unique needs of these employees and offer them the support they need to successfully transition back to in-office work. Now more than ever, it is important to have an inclusive and productive work environment for all employees—both hybrid workers and those who work in an office full-time. Here is a look at current return to office strategies and how they can be improved. The state of remote and hybrid work Research suggests that 12.7% of full time employees in the U.S. are fully remote while 28.2% work in a hybrid model. While remote and hybrid work are not new initiatives, the policies that surround these structures have evolved throughout the years, especially since the onset of the pandemic.

Remote work started as a way for organizations to recruit top talent outside of their local market, and this strategy remains much the same today. However, oftentimes, these employees find themselves with more flexibility than in years past. Rather than strictly abiding by a clock-in and clock-out model within rigid business hours, many modern workplaces encourage employees to follow flexible hours or simply work when is best for them as long as they hit their goals. Hybrid work has also evolved since the pandemic. Historically, many hybrid businesses were flexible with which days hybrid workers came into the office. But now, we are seeing numerous organizations demand workers come in on specific days and at specific hours. Why? I believe this is often due to a perceived lack of productivity or concerns about employee engagement. The impact of RTO mandates on neurodiverse workers A recent Gallup study found that engagement has 3.8 times more influence on employee stress than work location. If you create an engaged and positive work environment, then employees will do better work whether they are home or in the office. Unfortunately, this is not always the case when you consider the unique needs of neurodiverse employees.

Return to office policies must factor in communication, well-being, health, safety, and flexibility for the unique needs of all individual employees. They also must be sure to also consider how to celebrate employee differences. Accommodating employees is the law but making sure individuals feel comfortable, engaged, and celebrated is crucial to success. For example, increasing workplace awareness of neurodiverse conditions can help foster a more accepting and understanding environment. Encourage employees to educate themselves on various neurodiverse conditions including autism, ADHD, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. And empower them to gain insight into the appropriate communication and accommodations for each. Explore detailed resources for employers covering topics from understanding cognitive differences to managing employees with autism. To ensure conditions exist for team members to have constructive conversations, it’s critical to facilitate psychological safety within your team and organization. Creating a psychologically safe space means everyone can learn together how to best accommodate differences and learn from each other. To foster this psychological safety, educate your neurotypical team members about neurodiversity by consistently sharing informative resources like blogs and guides with your employees. Also, encourage neurodivergent employees, if they are interested and comfortable, to become thought-leaders by sharing their workplace experiences or writing about their personal journeys.