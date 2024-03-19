The buck stops at truck stops when using this company’s anti-fraud app

Relay Payments develops fintech products that make on-the-road transactions easier for truck drivers. While the company is most known among haulers for an app that lets them securely charge and accept digital payments for “lumper fees”—the cost of loading and unloading cargo, typically paid upfront—it recently set its sights on making gas fill-ups safer, too. In June 2023, Relay partnered with several truck stop brands, including Pilot Company and its 800 locations, to let truckers pay for diesel digitally, eliminating the need for physical cards and cutting down on skimming and other forms of fraud.

Relay has been downloaded 350,000 times, saves truck drivers an average of $0.57 per gallon of diesel fuel, and saves carriers an average $20,000 per month (for a 100-truck fleet) through fraud mitigation. The company continues to expand its digital safety net across the U.S. with additional strategic store partnerships, including with convenience chains Yesway and Maverik.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.