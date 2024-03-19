This industrial real estate lease company is tapping EVs for the long haul

Prologis acquires, develops, and leases warehouses and other industrial real estate, offering clients an expanding suite of logistics services that come with the property. Through 2023—amid slowing demand for industrial space due to high interest rates—Prologis leaned into a more holistic idea of itself as a real estate developer. It added order-fulfillment software to a product slate that already included energy efficiency tools and workforce training certification for corporate tenants.

Prologis also upgraded its network of EV charging stations for long-haul trucks, opening nearly 200 stations for passenger vehicles and installing more than 10 megawatts of heavy-duty truck charging by the end of the year. Its truck-charging sites now service one in five registered Class 8 EV trucks in the state of California. The company’s investments in logistics are paying dividends in the present: Though driven in part by strategic acquisitions, Prologis nearly doubled its sales by summer 2023 to $2.5 billion, up from $1.3 billion the previous year.

