This agency led with facts to help its client lead in figures

Mission North , a communications firm operating out of the major U.S. tech hubs and representing such name-brand clients as LinkedIn, Toast, and Zoom, made its mark in 2023 by repositioning Canva, the template-design platform, into a major player in the future of work. As generative artificial intelligence emerged and Canva embraced those tools to make its products both more powerful and easier to use, Mission North framed Canva as a competitor to Adobe, Google, and Microsoft—larger, established companies that serve enterprises. Yes, Adobe and Microsoft also moved quickly to incorporate AI into their services, but Mission North used Canva’s more than 15 product launches in 2023 to establish it as the tool to win in the new visual economy.

The agency also did a lot to position Canva as an AI thought leader, producing an industry-first research series, for example, examining AI’s role in today’s workplace to arm current and potential customers with intelligence on how to adopt AI. Fall 2023’s Marketing & AI Report, for example, revealed how more than 4,000 global leaders are excited by its potential to enhance creativity and reduce busywork but are overwhelmed by how many choices there are and how to make the most of whatever they choose. These kinds of efforts by Mission North subtly influenced companies, letting them know that Canva had more than just insights to help them. Canva reached $1.7 billion in annual recurring revenue in 2023, up $600 million year-on-year, and nearly doubled its paid subscribers to more than 16 million. In the past year, Canva’s AI-powered design products have been used 3 billion times by 40 million people.

