This agency is forging connections between youth leagues and the big leagues

At the moment when live sports has become one of the last major venues for shared mass culture experiences, Robin , which launched in 2020, is a full-service agency that partners with sports startups and works to connect them to leagues to amplify their potential. For EL1, a youth training program for boys and girls of all skill levels, Robin activated a partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB) in 2022, which allowed EL1 to expand into MLB’s local markets. In 2023, Robin supported and marketed EL1’s deals with the Seattle Mariners in February and Pittsburgh Pirates in June to bring the training experience to those cities. It also collaborated on creative and brand strategy for each, designing and building out the digital infrastructure for these facilities. These team-branded local centers, which include eight EL1-operated Mariners Training Centers, give kids a chance to train and play, while deepening the relationship between the hometown teams and their communities.

Robin is now leveraging this kind of experience at the league level. In the summer of 2023, the firm was selected by Mark and Kimbra Walter and legendary tennis champion Billie Jean King to support the 2024 launch of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). It developed the league’s identity as well as that of its inaugural six teams. Befitting its general approach, Robin helped the PWHL develop its own in-house branding and marketing expertise for when play began.

