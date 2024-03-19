This cooler brand has warmed hearts by taking on lost causes

Yeti , the outdoors brand with a $4 billion market cap that’s best known for its ice chests, vacuum-insulated stainless-steel drinkware, and coolers, continues to push that adventurous lifestyle via three novel online initiatives that have helped drive direct-to-consumer sales and get people excited about going outside. Yeti kicked things off in December 2022 with its Year in Preview, a digital calendar which users could personalize with a Yeti-curated list of suggested outdoor activities such as climbing, snowboarding, and hunting. Within a year, the digital calendar had garnered more than 200 million impressions.

In March, the company introduce Craigslost, a program that offered people who had posted on Craigslist about lost outdoor gear not only replacement items, but also gave them one of Yeti’s new LoadOut GoBox Gear Cases, a sturdy gear storage solution. CEO Matt Reintjes has praised the gear cases launch to investors as a highlight of the company’s year. Finally, Yeti launched the Pretty Wild Fellowship in the fall, a $200,000 grant supporting emerging documentary filmmakers. These community-driven efforts have helped deepen Yeti fans’ relationship with the brand amid some challenges relating to a recall in its soft coolers. DTC sales grew to $652.9 million for the first nine months of 2023, a 7% increase over the same time period in 2022.

Despite rivaling brands like Stanley receiving viral attention on social media late last year for its insulated cups, Yeti has managed to stay relevant in the space as well. The company reported sales for drinkware were up 6% in the latest quarter. And to stave off competition, Yeti acquired backpack brand Mystery Ranch to ramp up its offerings even more.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.