This company’s generative AI talks shop about logistics

Project44 specializes in real-time supply chain visibility, enabling some of the world’s largest brands to make logistics decisions on the fly with its AI-powered platform. In April 2023, it launched Movement GPT, billed as the first AI logistics assistant. Leveraging natural language processing and Project44’s unique dataset of 1 billion global shipments across 185 countries, users can converse with Movement GPT to get alternative route options and other logistics recommendations.

Project44 also vastly expanded its supply-chain visibility capabilities last year to include 99% of railways in North America and Europe, as well as SKU-level detail across oceanic product shipments. The company, which was valued at $2.7 billion after raising $80 million in late 2022, reportedly generated more than $100 million in 2023, a more than 30% year-over-year increase.

