Nabis is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in logistics.

This company gives California dispensaries some TLC for their THC

BY David Lidsky

Nabis is a cannabis wholesaling platform that supplies licensed dispensaries with services such as exclusive product offerings, fulfillment, and payment processing. Nabis commands nearly 20% of California’s cannabis market and 25% of Nevada’s; each year, dozens of retailers sign up for its high-touch digital solutions, the likes of which are typically reserved for other industries.

In May 2023, for example, Nabis enhanced its platform to offer cannabis retailers a remarkable level of insight into their product operations and potential areas of growth. They include tools to help track orders, optimize sales performance, and streamline invoices. They also offer a proprietary credit-scoring system that lends legitimacy (and working capital) to dispensaries across the still credit-spare cannabis industry. Last fall, the company opened an 87,000-square-foot custom warehouse—the largest cannabis-dedicated distribution facility in the world—which represents hundreds of new jobs and is intended to help sellers reach even higher highs in 2024.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

