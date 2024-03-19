This company gives California dispensaries some TLC for their THC

Nabis is a cannabis wholesaling platform that supplies licensed dispensaries with services such as exclusive product offerings, fulfillment, and payment processing. Nabis commands nearly 20% of California’s cannabis market and 25% of Nevada’s; each year, dozens of retailers sign up for its high-touch digital solutions, the likes of which are typically reserved for other industries.

In May 2023, for example, Nabis enhanced its platform to offer cannabis retailers a remarkable level of insight into their product operations and potential areas of growth. They include tools to help track orders, optimize sales performance, and streamline invoices. They also offer a proprietary credit-scoring system that lends legitimacy (and working capital) to dispensaries across the still credit-spare cannabis industry. Last fall, the company opened an 87,000-square-foot custom warehouse—the largest cannabis-dedicated distribution facility in the world—which represents hundreds of new jobs and is intended to help sellers reach even higher highs in 2024.

