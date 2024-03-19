This company’s warehouses are building TikTok commerce powerhouses

In an era when Amazon has overtaken both UPS and FedEx as the largest shipper of products in the United States, Flowspace makes software that gives sellers flexible warehousing and distribution capabilities, letting them ship orders speedily and independently of restrictive e-commerce giants. Interoperability with other platforms has become its calling card: In August 2023, the company was named as the first U.S. partner powering fulfillment ops for TikTok Shop, the social app’s new marketplace allowing users to buy recommended products directly from creators.

Instead of outsourcing order fulfillment to TikTok itself, merchants can link their transactions and inventories directly to Flowspace’s omnichannel tools, in turn gaining more control over their retail processes as well as access to the company’s more than 150 warehouses across the country. As evidence that its customers are finding the reach and scale they need, Flowspace has seen its business contracts—and average revenue per customer—double from 2022 to 2023.

