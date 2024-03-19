Fast company logo
Fast Growing Trees is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in logistics.

Business is blooming for this internet nursery

BY David Lidsky

Shattering the long-held certitude that plants can’t survive on delivery trucks, Fast Growing Trees deftly ships millions of shrubs, succulents, and other verdure to buyers across the country. It also offers a 30-day “alive and thrive” guarantee for its more than 1,200 plant varieties, promising to replace customers’ orders far past arrival date in the event of an unsatisfactory delivery. Throughout 2023, it refined its process, which combines proprietary sturdy packaging and triangulating customers’ search, location, and local climate with the available inventory of its network of supplier nurseries.

Fast Growing Trees also developed a jumbo box that allows it to ship its largest flora, up to 8 ft. tall in 15-gallon pots, to customers with ease. Like its products, orders continue to grow annually. Following a surge in demand during the pandemic, the company shipped nearly 4 million plants between 2022 and 2023. Nearly half of those orders were from returning customers.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

