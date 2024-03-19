This logistics company syncs truck trailers to maximize fuel efficiency

Ease is a full-service freight brokerage that connects shippers with carriers across a variety of transport methods, including air cargo, rail, and most recently, automated trucks. In 2022, the company was chosen as the fleet partner for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s DriveOhio initiative, in which digital “platooning” technology maintains the speed and proximity of two wirelessly synced trailer trucks for an entire route, improving fuel economy and reducing air drag.

Simultaneously, the vehicles analyze and transmit crucial data to Ease and DriveOhio, which shares it with the U.S. Department of Transportation to advise its plans for deploying autonomous trucking safely on a broader scale. Since last May, Ease has logged more than 25,000 miles for the DriveOhio program, deploying its platooning technology on about 60 successful routes.

