AutoStore is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in logistics.

This company is democratizing warehouse automation

BY David Lidsky

AutoStore provides an advanced order-fulfillment system to help retailers keep up with online consumers’ growing expectations for fast and flexible delivery. Its product suite includes an automated warehouse system run by the company’s new R5 Pro robot, which was unveiled in October 2023, which reduces the number of electrical chargers (and robots) required for operations.

AutoStore also expanded its partnership with shipping giant DHL, which now deploys 1.2 million of AutoStore’s bins—the plastic containers carried by the bots—up from 800,000. In addition, the company developed a more ergonomic system for workers who manually pick orders and introduced a tiered, more accessible pricing structure for smaller retailers. These and other offerings, such as the Amazon Locker-like PickUpPort (launched in late 2022), that can effectively turn a warehouse into a public-facing kiosk, helped AutoStore grow revenue to $176 million in Q4 2023, representing year-over-year growth of 20%.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

David Lidsky is deputy editor of Fast Company.

