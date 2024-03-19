This company’s the source when tomorrow’s weather forecast calls for accuracy

Tomorrow.io uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide game-changing weather forecasts tailored to specific locations. In summer 2023, the six-year-old startup launched the first commercially built weather satellite constellation into orbit, carrying radar designed for near real-time transmission of weather conditions for any targeted location. In August, that constellation sent back its first images, measuring levels of reflectivity—a key parameter for any reliable forecasting apparatus—within clouds over the southwest Pacific Ocean.

Tomorrow’s weather predictions are so accurate that dozens of brand names now rely on the company to help run their operations, including Uber (to predict how neighborhood-level conditions will affect trips and deliveries); the Kraft Group, owner of the New England Patriots (to properly deploy staff across its 800 acres of land for game day, practices, and marketing events); and JetBlue (to shorten flight delays and boost overall efficiency). In December, Tomorrow.io also joined President Biden’s initiative to expand drought and extreme heat warning systems across African nations.

