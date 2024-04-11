Logistics tools are tapping AI to help navigate increasing geopolitical uncertainty

The logistics and supply chain world has seen its share of upheaval in recent years. Following the height of the pandemic, when manufacturing and shipping lines were snarled by worker shortages, canal blockages, and rapidly shifting consumer spending habits, there had been a “collective holding of your breath,” said Carly West, senior research director at Gartner within its supply chain practice. “What was going to happen coming out of all the disruptions from the pandemic? What do I need to be prepared for next?”

What came next was even more disruption to the flow of goods around the world.

The thousands of truckers that flooded America’s highways to take advantage of the pandemic’s e-commerce boom have found themselves with much less product to move, as consumers shift their spending toward services and experiences. Terrorist attacks on cargo ships and tankers in the Red Sea have resulted in shipping companies diverting $80 billion in goods from the Suez Canal, which is responsible for 30% of global container trade. Climate change and intensifying weather events continue to pummel the industry; according to an annual outlook report by Everstream Analytics, extreme weather is the top risk facing supply chains in 2024.

The most innovative companies on this year’s logistics list have developed solutions to help clients (and even countries) navigate this turbulence. “The way that we’re guiding clients, they still need to be ready and planning for risk and investing in technology to help to optimize,” said West. “Where they can learn from the past instead of repeating it.”