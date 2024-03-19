The most innovative logistics companies of 2024

Following several major disruptions to the flow of goods (and money) in recent years, companies of all types are looking for ways to mitigate variables and plan better for days ahead.

In a survey of companies published by McKinsey last fall, 95% of respondents reported challenges with their supply chain footprints in the previous year. Deploying tools from artificial intelligence to new fintech capabilities, the best logistics innovators of 2024 are those who rose to meet that need.

The number one logistics company on this year’s list, Tomorrow.io, first billed itself as a hyper-local weather forecaster, launching its own satellite constellations into space to beam near-real-time conditions for any location on Earth. “Weather events are simply becoming more volatile and extreme and more frequent,” Shimon Elkabetz, founder of Tomorrow.io, told Fast Company last year. “And if we don’t start managing this risk and put systems in place, it’s gonna get out of control.”

But while the company has indeed lent its abilities to climate initiatives—it recently joined President Biden’s efforts to expand extreme weather alerts in African nations—corporate clients including JetBlue and Uber use Tomorrow.io to boost operational efficiency, from shortening flight delays to making on-time meal deliveries, respectively.