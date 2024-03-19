The most innovative logistics companies of 2024

Following several major disruptions to the flow of goods (and money) in recent years, companies of all types are looking for ways to mitigate variables and plan better for days ahead.
In a survey of companies published by McKinsey last fall, 95% of respondents reported challenges with their supply chain footprints in the previous year. Deploying tools from artificial intelligence to new fintech capabilities, the best logistics innovators of 2024 are those who rose to meet that need.
The number one logistics company on this year’s list, Tomorrow.io, first billed itself as a hyper-local weather forecaster, launching its own satellite constellations into space to beam near-real-time conditions for any location on Earth. “Weather events are simply becoming more volatile and extreme and more frequent,” Shimon Elkabetz, founder of Tomorrow.io, told Fast Company last year. “And if we don’t start managing this risk and put systems in place, it’s gonna get out of control.”
But while the company has indeed lent its abilities to climate initiatives—it recently joined President Biden’s efforts to expand extreme weather alerts in African nations—corporate clients including JetBlue and Uber use Tomorrow.io to boost operational efficiency, from shortening flight delays to making on-time meal deliveries, respectively.
After the pandemic snarled supply chains around the world, Project44 was one of several companies that anticipated the shippers’ and carriers’ demand for greater, easier visibility into how cargo got from point A to B. Last year, that resulted in two new products—including a ChatGPT-based route recommendation engine—which aggregated various streams of data in a single platform for the first time. Clients now have visibility into shipments across nearly 100% of railways in North America and Europe.
Crucially, many of this year’s top logistics companies also prioritized the humans who keep the logistics industry humming, working to safeguard both their pockets and their well-being while on the job. Relay Payments, which makes an app that lets truckers get paid easier for loading and unloading cargo, partnered with gas stations across the country to let haulers fill up on diesel digitally, reducing the risk of lost funds via card-skimming. AutoStore, which makes order-fulfillment robotics for warehouses, developed the FusionPort, which minimizes the physical workload for employees who pick up orders manually.
Read more about the top 10 most innovative logistics companies below.
1. Tomorrow.io
For deploying its own climate satellites to help companies and countries work better with weather
2. Project44
For developing a ChatGPT-based assistant for companies and their cargo
3. Relay Payments
4. AutoStore
For setting a global standard for retail robotics
5. Nabis
For lighting the way for California’s still-budding cannabis industry
6. Prologis
7. TraceLink
For making product recalls less of an affliction for doctors and pharmacists
8. Flowspace
For empowering merchants to sell their wares on TikTok—and take the reins back from Amazon
9. Ease Logistics
10. Fast Growing Trees
For keeping millions of plants alive during the perilous journey home
