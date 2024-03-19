Video stories and pop-up stores strike chords with Gen Z

It seems nearly impossible to reach consumers without having some sort of online presence in today’s fast-paced digital age. For brands trying to keep up with Gen Z, that means jumping on the social platforms where they spend most of their time.

MaryLeigh Bliss, chief content officer at YPulse, a market research firm that provides insights on Gen Z, said having a strong online or social media strategy is important to reaching young consumers. “When we look at where young people are seeing ads or product recommendations, the top places they’re seeing those ads or recommendations are on social media,” Bliss told Fast Company.

YPulse research confirms that TikTok is the top social platform used by 13-to-24-year-olds. The ByteDance-owned app has been popular since 2018, but Gen Z’s embrace of it has become hard to ignore especially as short-form videos have become the predominant way the generation consumes media.

Allen Adamson, cofounder and CEO of Metaforce, pointed out that the transition from static images to video content has undoubtedly changed how brands market to younger people. “Video opens up a completely new dimension for telling brand stories,” Adamson told Fast Company.