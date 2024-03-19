Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Why Dreamday, AM PR Group, and Day One Agency made the cut for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in public relations and brand strategies for 2024.

A rundown of this year’s most innovative companies in PR and brand strategies

BY Saleah Blancaflor2 minute read

The saying goes, Behind every great brand is the public relations firm that got them there. Without a strong brand strategy, it can be difficult for companies to reach an audience especially in today’s fast-moving consumerist landscape. From driving millions of dollars in affiliate sales for direct-to-consumer brands to helping boost sales for Mattel during the Barbie phenomenon, these agencies have worked tirelessly across various industries from tech to sports to elevate their clients. Such hard work translated into impressive results. 

Beyond driving revenue for the internet cult brand Fly by Jing, Dreamday launched a pro bono Client Accelerator program to support a new card game, Hella Awkward. Finn Partners supported historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) by deploying a coalition of schools in collaboration with the NFL to launch the Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline. Robin activated a partnership between EL1 and Major League Baseball to work with such teams as the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates to bring local youth training centers to their respective cities. 

Day One Agency authentically connected with Gen Z through its partnership with Chipotle, leading the fast-casual restaurant chain’s TikTok account, which has more than 2 million followers, amplifying posts for the influencers Alexis Frost and Keith Lee, and then riffing on such pop culture moments as Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album release. 

In tech, Mission North repositioned Canva as a serious competitor against major corporations like Adobe, Google, and Microsoft to highlight the template design platform’s many tools and features. SBS Comms’ OnBoard program amplified early-stage startups like Prophecy, a low-code data engineering platform, to distinguish itself and make its product stand out in an already crowded industry. In the climate space, Mission Control Communications brought silicon-battery tech manufacturer, Group 14, into the political sphere through a roundtable with U.S. senators.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

During the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, when the entertainment industry was at a standstill, AM PR Group pivoted by securing partnerships for its clients Issa Rae and Marsai Martin. Weber Shandwick was the driving force behind Barbie’s buzzy marketing campaigns all while lifting toy sales for Mattel.

Meanwhile, Yeti proved why the outdoor brand is adventurous not only in the type of products it offers, but in its marketing with the introduction of various initiatives, such as the Craigslost campaign, which replaced items for Craigslist users who posted about lost outdoor equipment, while also giving away its new sturdy gear cases.

1. Weber Shandwick

For alchemizing buzz into brand lift—and sales

2. Yeti

For pursuing a brand identity as adventurous as the lifestyle it promotes

3. Mission North

For painting a new Canva

4. SBS Comms

For onboarding tech upstarts

advertisement

5. Robin

For writing a new playbook for sports startups

6. Day One Agency

For speaking to Gen Z and operating at the speed of their culture

7. Mission Control Communications

For electrifying startups looking to get in on the Biden climate investment

8. AM PR Group

For acting quickly when Hollywood stood still

9. Finn Partners

For making a dent in Black health equity

10. Dreamday

For converting buzz into sales for its DTC clients

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saleah Blancaflor is a freelance journalist who covers business, entertainment, culture, and lifestyle. Her work has been published in Morning Consult, NBC News, People, Real Simple, Good Housekeeping, and more. More

Explore Topics