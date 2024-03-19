A rundown of this year’s most innovative companies in PR and brand strategies

The saying goes, Behind every great brand is the public relations firm that got them there. Without a strong brand strategy, it can be difficult for companies to reach an audience especially in today’s fast-moving consumerist landscape. From driving millions of dollars in affiliate sales for direct-to-consumer brands to helping boost sales for Mattel during the Barbie phenomenon, these agencies have worked tirelessly across various industries from tech to sports to elevate their clients. Such hard work translated into impressive results.

Beyond driving revenue for the internet cult brand Fly by Jing, Dreamday launched a pro bono Client Accelerator program to support a new card game, Hella Awkward. Finn Partners supported historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) by deploying a coalition of schools in collaboration with the NFL to launch the Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline. Robin activated a partnership between EL1 and Major League Baseball to work with such teams as the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates to bring local youth training centers to their respective cities.

Day One Agency authentically connected with Gen Z through its partnership with Chipotle, leading the fast-casual restaurant chain’s TikTok account, which has more than 2 million followers, amplifying posts for the influencers Alexis Frost and Keith Lee, and then riffing on such pop culture moments as Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album release.

In tech, Mission North repositioned Canva as a serious competitor against major corporations like Adobe, Google, and Microsoft to highlight the template design platform’s many tools and features. SBS Comms’ OnBoard program amplified early-stage startups like Prophecy, a low-code data engineering platform, to distinguish itself and make its product stand out in an already crowded industry. In the climate space, Mission Control Communications brought silicon-battery tech manufacturer, Group 14, into the political sphere through a roundtable with U.S. senators.