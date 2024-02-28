Relevant answers in an instant: Revolutionizing customer service with Gen AI

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

Once upon a time, customer service meant calling a person on the phone—or even showing up somewhere in person—and having a conversation about an issue concerning a product or service. Today, customers expect instant, relevant, issue-resolving answers online. The vastly improved experience is largely thanks to AI, which will continue to transform customer relations.

With a focus on individualized experiences and efficient problem-solving, AI has led to significant improvements in productivity and efficiency across the customer support sector. It lets people self-serve and frees agents, also augmented with AI, to handle more complexity independently, revolutionizing how businesses interact with their customers. “It’s not all about automation and efficiency,” says Louis Tetu, CEO of Coveo, a leader in personalized enterprise search and generative experiences solutions. “It’s about augmentation and proficiency, helping people handle more complexity on their own.” The message resonated with Xero, a technology company that specializes in cloud-based accounting software, serving 3.95 million subscribers and millions of users globally. It wanted to leverage these advantages in Xero Central, its support, learning, and community portal. As a cloud-only business from its inception, Xero has digital records of all the questions and answers it has ever given to customers.

The company wanted to use this wealth of information to generate relevant, accurate support answers. Any solution would have to deliver information in real time in the form of a conversational, proactive service experience. “For us, it was about figuring out how we adopt new technology to get more information in the hands of our customers,” says Nigel Piper, Executive General Manager at Xero. “It felt like a natural evolution to bring gen AI into the equation.” Through its AI-powered platform, Coveo used its new relevance-augmented generative answering solution to extract answers from Xero’s content on the fly. The approach involved applying gen AI to give customers instant and accurate generated answers to complex questions.

As with any project involving gen AI, one significant challenge was ensuring the accuracy and security of information. Coveo employed rigorous validation to ensure the answers given were valid, valuable, and traceable to their original sources. Customer feedback was integral to the process, with internal testing followed by real-world application. “What’s exciting about this project is that, to our knowledge, Xero was the first company to deploy in full production robust, enterprise-grade generative AI at a large scale,” Tetu says. The key, as always, is to make the customer experience as frictionless as possible, he adds. “The one thing across every sector that we’re telling companies is that digital patience is an oxymoron. Their stakeholders are really saying, ‘Don’t waste my time when I’m online, because otherwise I’m only a new browser window away from a company that knows how to use technology better’.”