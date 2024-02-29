This fancy food waste bin from Nest’s cofounder just got a major upgrade

BY Nate Berg4 minute read

The world’s fanciest bin for food scraps just got fancier.

Mill, a food waste-specific garbage bin, is a device designed to collect, dry, and grind uneaten food, rerouting it from a highly polluting burial in a landfill to a facility that converts it into chicken feed. Since Mill was first released in early 2023, the device has made its way into 10,000 homes and offices, and diverted more than one million pounds of table scraps, potato skins, and chicken bones from landfills. Today Mill’s maker, Mill Industries, is releasing the next generation of the device, which aims to process domestic food scraps faster, more efficiently, and at a much bigger scale. [Image: Mill] The new and improved version of the device has a few key upgrades to its hardware and software, and one big change to the way it’s marketed, according to Mill Industries cofounder Matt Rogers. Known for his previous blockbuster device, the Nest smart thermostat, Rogers says the new version of Mill was directly informed by feedback collected from users, and from data collected by the bins themselves.

“This is something I’ve learned from past experiences. Your first-generation product is really there to establish a category, to delight people, to inspire people,” Rogers says. “You learn a lot through that experience. And it’s important to listen to customers.” [Image: Mill] One major bit of feedback the company received from customers is that the original Mill could sometimes be a bit slow to fully grind and dehydrate a big day’s worth of food scraps. Typically the bin takes about a month to fill up, with its regular grind-and-dehydrate cycle reducing the volume of scraps by about 90%. (The food grounds, which look a bit like potting soil and smell like cooked bread, still consistently retain their nutritional value. That enabled Mill Industries to obtain a commercial feed license in Washington State, where its grounds are shipped by customers and turned into chicken feed.) [Image: Mill] Issues with the first device’s long grind-and-dehydrate cycles led to a redesign of the blades inside the bin that slowly churn food as it’s dumped inside. The first version of the device had horizontally mounted paddles that turn like a rotisserie. In the new version, the mechanism has two vertically mounted rods with arm-like blades poking out from their sides. “The mixing blades are chopping but they’re also mixing things around internally, and moving things from left to right and top to bottom,” Rogers says. Even with a nearly full bin, a last apple core dropped inside will still be precisely dried and ground up. “The mixing actually is one of the key innovations that we’ve done,” Rogers says.

An interrelated issue with the first Mill is that the scraps inside are heated from the bottom of the bin. A more efficient solution for the new version of the device integrates the heating element to the entire surface of the bin, allowing it to dehydrate more quickly, even after a day of heavy use. Rogers tested a prototype of the new device on the aftermath of a two-turkey Thanksgiving dinner. “I had to jam the lid closed and lock it because it was that full,” he says. “It was still done by breakfast.” Other upgrades include a tighter seal on the device’s steel enclosure, which further reduces noise, and refined software that better determines how much heat is needed to dehydrate a given load of table scraps. Some software related improvements have been made to first generation Mills in over-the-air updates—“first company that’s had software updates for a trash can,” Rogers laughs—and they’ve improved efficiency by about 20%. The new generation of the Mill will have these improvements built in. The biggest change to the Mill may be how it’s marketed. Originally, the device was made available to customers through a subscription costing about $33 a month, which included charcoal odor filters and the prepaid mailer boxes customers would use to package up and ship their food grounds once their bin was full.