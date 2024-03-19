This company is putting a face on fraud prevention for online purchases in Mexico and Brazil

For 150 million Brazilians every year, legitimate e-commerce purchases don’t get approved because the retailer can’t confirm that the buyer is the owner of the credit card being used to make the sale. Traditionally, this has required consumers to spend hundreds of reales on identity verification through their banks. Unico , a São Paulo-based company focused on identification technologies, spent almost two years taking on this problem, launching IDPay in May 2023.

With this authentication solution in place, consumers have their face scanned, and Unico matches the person with the social security number linked to the purchase and then confirms with the credit-card issuer that they’re the rightful cardholder, removing the retailer’s burden.

Unico IDPay had a profound, near-immediate impact. The tool has helped businesses recover more than $400 million in purchases that otherwise would have been rejected, reduced charge-back requests to zero, and reined in retailer costs associated with manually reviewing transactions, all while boosting the gross merchandise value of several of the companies using IDPay by 30%. With Unico IDPay, the average approval rate for purchases on cards from digital bank Banco Neon—which are often rejected by e-commerce sites whose previous systems couldn’t verify cardholder identity—rose above 90%.

Unico, which has raised more than $330 million in its lifetime, quickly rolled out IDPay to Mexico last summer to help combat the 50% of transactions there that end up unapproved.