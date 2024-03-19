This Mexican convenience chain is making contactless payments the norm

Oxxo is the largest convenience-store chain in Latin America, operating more than 22,000 stores in Mexico (its home country) and almost 1,000 between Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Peru. In 2023, the company marked 45 years in business by expanding the type of convenience it can offer the more than 13 million consumers it serves daily.

In December, Oxxo rolled out its contactless payment service in Mexico, allowing users at 10,000 of its stores to pay with a mobile device or smartwatch. The service, which has continued to roll out in 2024, also includes a feature where customers don’t have to put in a PIN for purchases under 250 pesos (about $15). The move seeks to expand Oxxo’s financial service Spin, which exists to fill the gap created because half of Mexicans don’t have a bank account. It added 1.2 million new users between July and September, contributing to 105% year-over-year growth in user numbers.

Also in December, Oxxo’s Brazilian arm, which currently manages 325 stores, integrated a WhatsApp AI chatbot, offering customers an easier way to find out about promotions or find the Oxxo closest to them. The average user was interacting with the Oxxo bot twice a month.

Oxxo’s revenue grew to $12 billion for the first 10 months of 2023—a 16% year-over-year increase. Oxxo makes up 36% of the revenue for parent company Femsa, making it the largest division of the company that also operates Coca-Cola Femsa, the world’s largest bottling company.